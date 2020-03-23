Covered toilet paper: the model, which showed bare Breasts at the match, scored a new trick

By Maria Batterburyon in News

American top model Lauren’s summer, which showed bare Breasts at a baseball game in October 2019, published a photo on which her bust covers only a roll of toilet paper.

“In 2020 boast differently. Okay, jokes aside. Hope all are doing well and take the necessary precautions. Wash your hands, use your head and don’t panic (it is not necessary to sweep away from shelves all the toilet paper). We’ll be fine”, – she signed the photo on his page in Instagram.

Прикрылась туалетной бумагой: модель, показавшая голую грудь на матче, отметилась новой выходкой

Lauren Summer

Прикрылась туалетной бумагой: модель, показавшая голую грудь на матче, отметилась новой выходкой

Lauren Summer

Прикрылась туалетной бумагой: модель, показавшая голую грудь на матче, отметилась новой выходкой

Lauren Summer

Recall that in the autumn, summer and her friend Julia rose bared breast to match of Major League baseball U.S. (MLB). For this trick, girls have forever been banned from the League.

Прикрылась туалетной бумагой: модель, показавшая голую грудь на матче, отметилась новой выходкой

Lauren Summer

Прикрылась туалетной бумагой: модель, показавшая голую грудь на матче, отметилась новой выходкой

Lauren Summer

Прикрылась туалетной бумагой: модель, показавшая голую грудь на матче, отметилась новой выходкой

Lauren Summer

Прикрылась туалетной бумагой: модель, показавшая голую грудь на матче, отметилась новой выходкой

Lauren Summer

Who is Dating the Ukrainian sports, and learn we have a Telegram!

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article