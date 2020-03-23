Covered toilet paper: the model, which showed bare Breasts at the match, scored a new trick

American top model Lauren’s summer, which showed bare Breasts at a baseball game in October 2019, published a photo on which her bust covers only a roll of toilet paper.

“In 2020 boast differently. Okay, jokes aside. Hope all are doing well and take the necessary precautions. Wash your hands, use your head and don’t panic (it is not necessary to sweep away from shelves all the toilet paper). We’ll be fine”, – she signed the photo on his page in Instagram.

Recall that in the autumn, summer and her friend Julia rose bared breast to match of Major League baseball U.S. (MLB). For this trick, girls have forever been banned from the League.

