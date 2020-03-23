Covid-19: Animal Crossing: New Horizons explodes all the records !

Share on Facebook

Animal Crossing : New Horizons is a tobacco ! Just launched, the game on the Nintendo Switch the hunt to the record sales !

Animal Crossing and containment, it matches ! The game just came out on the Nintendo Switch, and it will look for records… MCETV tell you all about this little game very nice !

The confinement, the boredom, the game : here is how one can imagine the success of Animal Crossing : New Horizons. Just sale, the game made thus exploding the meters, and the record could fall !

In Japan, the United Kingdom, the folly is the same : it is hard ! Ansi, the British have bought 475 000 games last week. The containment has without doubt had a small effect…

But Gamesindustry assure you, it is also thanks to Animal Crossing ! The English would thus snatch the last out of the series in the stores… enough to imagine sales records.

And that’s not all ! Geo Holdings Co. specialist book sales of games in Japan are hallucinating. New Horizons would have already exceeded the 1 364 million copies.

Animal Crossing : the records will fall

This is only a figure ? Not really, because Pokemon has the record… for now : above 1 364 million, of sales, New Horizons will pass !

This is the best start in the history of the Switch ! Other records are trembling already. One of the family, especially. The edition New Leaf is thus seen its sales battered by New Horizons…

The last one has already been purchased three times as much as the big brother to its output ! While containment is just beginning in the United Kingdom, Nintendo may be rubbing their hands.

Animal Crossing : New Horizons sells all alone… and to stay at home, what better than a good console ?

For the moment, the sales figures for the last game are not certain. But at the time it is, other games will sell again and again, for people who are stuck at home…

And for a myth like Animal Crossing, the confinement is not fear : it was enough to pass the time ! What imagine a real rain records.