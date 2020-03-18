Covid-19 barely separated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Britain’s Prince Harry could return to Canada shortly before the closure of the border country. This publication reports the Daily Mail.

In early March, Megan Markle returned briefly to the UK to participate in Royal activities. She soon flew back, and again Harry stayed at home. His return to Canada could prevent the measures taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. If he hadn’t arrived on time, the closures could separate the family.

March 16, the canadian government denied entry to Canada for people who are not canadian citizens or who have residence permit in the country. The border remained open only for diplomats and family members of canadian citizens, crew and citizens of the United States. After entering they will have 14 days to comply with the regime of self-isolation.

Daily Mirror notes that due to the closure of Canada’s Prince Harry will not be able to return to the UK in the foreseeable future. If this is true, then soon he will have to remain in Canada with his wife and son.