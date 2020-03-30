COVID-19 helped: Poland extended the work permits to all migrant workers

The Sejm of Poland adopted spectacor that after lifting the state of emergency or state of the epidemic (depending on what the situation will be introduced in the country) legal stay in the country of foreigners (that is, national visa, temporary residence permit, which ended during these States) will be extended for 30 days. This was stated press Secretary of Management on Affairs of foreigners Jakub Dudziak, reports Polish radio.

Similarly, it will be extended the deadline for filing applications for legalization of stay and extended the validity of already issued work permits permits for seasonal work, as well as statements on intention to employ a foreigner.

At the same time, the Office for foreigners said that the continuation of legal stay of the foreigner in Poland will be confirmed by the visa stamp on my passport or issuing a new card with the permit.

“On the basis of this extended stay, a foreigner will not be able to travel on the territory of the other member States of the Schengen area. But, the alien will be able to further realize the purpose of their stay in Poland, for example, the execution of the work”, — assured of Management.

Also a foreigner, from whom came the period of legal stay during the state of emergency or state of the epidemic, will be able to legally leave Poland without fear “to get to the status of an illegal stay”.

According to the Department, foreigners can apply for extension of visa, extension of stay under the visa-free regime or the granting of a permit, within 30 days after lifting the state of emergency or state of the epidemic threat.

According to Ministry of health of Poland, as of the evening of 30 March, the total number of infected by the coronavirus in the country 2055 people died in 31.

We will remind, on March 24, Poland in the epidemic of the coronavirus has tightened quarantine. New restrictions concerning freedom of movement of citizens and public gatherings.

in this country before June 15, extended the validity of all permits and residence permits of foreigners, which expire during the quarantine. In particular, holders of permits of various types (permit, permit, work permit, marriage license, permission for family reunification and so on) there is enough time to restore (extension) after the completion of the quarantine and the lifting of restrictive measures.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter