“COVID-19 — our common enemy”: the UN Secretary General called for an end to wars around the world

UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres urged the world’s governments for an immediate end to armed conflict in pandemic coronavirus. He said this in a new video. Recall that the spread of coronavirus on the planet can be tracked online.

In particular, Guterres stressed that the virus does not have nationality, or ethnicity.

“The whole world is faced with a common enemy — COVID-19. The virus does not have a nationality or ethnicity… I call for the immediate global cease-fire in all parts of the world. It’s time to freeze military conflicts and focus on the real war for our lives. Now mankind needs this more than ever”, — said the Secretary General.

He also said that he would send special envoys to all hotspots in the world, to the participants in the conflict instead of war, began to prepare for combating a pandemic coronavirus.

WATCH LIVE: @antonioguterres calls for a global ceasefire amid #COVID19 crisis. https://t.co/OQx71vvGmB — United Nations (@UN) March 23, 2020

We will remind, earlier it became known that the United Nations development Programme, who and UNICEF have been to Ukraine two plans aid in the fight against coronavirus with a budget of about $ 38 million and $ 20 million respectively.

