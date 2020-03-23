COVID-19 spares no one: the family of the main “thief in law” in Russia have found a coronavirus

Family is the main “thief in law” Shakro Young Russia (Zechariah Kalashov), who allegedly headed one of the two most powerful clans of thieves, had contracted the coronavirus.

On Sunday, March 22, reported the Telegram-channel Mash.

According to the channel, the wife of the crime boss Marina Goldberg and his 15-year-old son Daniel passed the tests for the infection, and tests showed a positive result.

After that, they decided to stay in isolation in the mansion of Shakro in the Moscow suburb of Nikolina Gora.

But soon, according to channel “112”, from the mansion in the Moscow region the woman and the boy was taken to the village of Kommunarka to the treatment.

he was convicted of committing two crimes under part 3 of article 163 of the criminal code (“Extortion”), and convicted. Judge Konstantin Dubkov also confirmed the dominant role of Kalashov in the criminal world of Russia, which he took after the death of crime boss Aslan Usoyan (Ded Hasan) in 2013.

