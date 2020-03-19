COVID-19: the contraceptive pill available without a prescription !

Share on Facebook

During this containment, it is complicated to go to the doctor to renew his pill. Good news : there will be no need of a prescription !

Good news ! Until may 31, you can go into a pharmacy to get your pill without a new prescription !

Full containment is very, very hard to dig up a appointment with his doctor. Then, the government has decided to act, and to help girls to protect themselves : no box doctor, direct to the box pharmacy !

First objective : help the girls to take their pill. Few exits, few doctors : stay at home without protect, it can be dangerous !

Marlène Schiappa, secretary of State, announced Tuesday, 18 march the good news. “Pharmacists are authorized to dispense the pill (…) sur simple presentation of their ancient order. “

So, don’t forget your old prescription, you will need it. Even expired, it remains valid : the pharmacist will then be able to give you your pill. What to take for the duration of the confinement !

Marlène Schiappa is committed to the women’s side. ” No woman in France cannot be prevented from access to contraception. “ A strong word, it supports : ” The government is committed to it. “

The minister is to remind one important thing : “the right of women to control their own bodies is fundamental. “ And so, even the containment does not prevent them from living their life.

Nor, therefore, to take their pill daily.

Stronger, the freedom of women is paramount. Even “in time of” health crisis “. It therefore has the right to do what you want, even when you should stay home !

So there is no fear, no appointments to the doctor in a hurry : it calms, it relaxes and we can find the nearest pharmacy. Because it doesn’t take too much out of one’s home.

It summarizes : one leaves but we must protect against. It only remains for you great thing to do : take an old prescription of your pill, you can print a sheet of output, and go to the pharmacy !