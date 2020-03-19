Covid-19: the EFS is in need of blood donors despite the containment !

Share on Facebook

The Etablissement français du sang, has just launched an appeal to donors. the EFS is in need of blood, in spite of the confinement related to the Covid-19

Even if we are in confinement for a few days because of the Covid-19, life doesn’t stop for much. Eh people are always in need of blood… That is why, the Etablissement français du sang (EFS) has launched a call to all donors.

In effect, the stay does not prevent certain people to fall ill and need blood. That is why, the EFS just know, as relayed by our colleagues from Purebreak:

“The sick have need of you. The collection of blood must continue to meet the needs of patients for whom transfusions are vital ” all the more that since Monday, and the beginning of the containment, the donations have dropped by 30%…

That is to say, the need that the EFS of donors, even in times of Covid-19: “The collection of blood may not be interrupted during the confinement period : the current reserves in the red blood cells are less than fifteen days and platelets of less than three days. The red blood cells to be stored for a maximum of forty-two days, and the platelet seven days “

Well for those who fear they may catch the Covid-19 going to give their blood, the EFS was intended to be reassuring.

Not likely to catch the Covid-19 by giving blood

Zero risk does not exist, unfortunately not. However, the schools shall make every effort to ensure that donors are not affected by the Covid-19:

“We are implementing all precautionary measures. On all collections to avoid the risk of transmission of the virus “. This should therefore reassure the people who wanted to give, but were afraid of being contaminated by the Covid-19.

On the other hand, if you have some symptoms, don’t take the risk to go give your blood like the knowledge the EFS: “Continue to give your blood. Except if you have flu-like symptoms “.

We hope that the message will pass. In addition, this gives you finally a good reason to leave your home !