Covid-19: the government asked Disney+ offset its output

Share on Facebook

Very bad news for the sérivores : the launch date of Disney+ is likely to be postponed to a later time, because of the Covid-19…

Any door to believe that Disney+ not going to happen maybe not on the 24th of march, as planned. In effect, theState has asked Disney to shift the output of the streaming platform, because of the Covid-19. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

While the networks Netflix saturate, its rival Disney+ risk of not landing anytime soon in France. The beard, in this period of confinement.

In effect, the State would have asked Disney+ delaying its output. What to do enrage the sérivores, followers of the Disney universe, Marvel and Pixar…

It must be said that operators and ISPS were afraid that the bandwidth cannot cover the needs of the French. Yes, there are real peaks of conso, since the quarantine in France.

For its part, Netflix, 1st competitor of Disney+, accounts for nearly 25% of the bandwidth, face-to 19% for YouTube. Figures which show the need to see even more content.

The government is therefore concerned that Disney+ only complicates matters. After all, the experts are trying to ensure that the network does not saturate.

The Covid-19 threat, the deployment in France of Disney+

The fault in coronavirus, which pushes us to stay with us. For its part, Disney+ can’t let down, the face of the Covid-19.

The giant must already wipe off its losses are gargantuan, with the closure and in particular of its parks in Marne-la-Vallée, Florida, and California.

The platform SVoD Mickey could therefore ignore the recommendations of the State. The ball is in his camp.

It may also be that the european commissioner thereof, for a better distribution of the bandwidth. Netflix has already agreed to lower the quality of its content.

Note that the original date of launch was expected on march 24 next. Remains to be seen if it will survive or not. Case to follow…