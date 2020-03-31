Covid-19: the LEGO company has pogertvovala 50 million to support needy children

The LEGO company in difficult times support children. Photo: instagram.com/lego

Given the impact that the fashion industry has on the whole world, the LEGO company has donated $ 50 million for families and children in need. According to its official statement, the goal is to provide children affected by the crisis, the necessities and support their learning through play.

The donation will be divided between three groups of partners of the company. In particular, the money will be given to Fund Education Cannot Wait that provides education to children in emergencies and protracted crises.

The second initiative arose from the effects of the crisis on children’s education. According to UNESCO estimates, the company noted, schools were closed more than 160 countries. More than 1.5 billion children of school age not now attending lessons, “and this figure will likely only increase in the coming weeks.”

The LEGO company have joined forces to its designers, the guru STEM, creatives and game experts. Here “digging” in the archives and came up with new ways to provide kids and parents a fun and playful ideas for learning to relieve tension and stress for the whole family.

So, I created a partition www.LEGO.com/letsbuildtogether and in social networks, the company launched the hashtag #letsbuildtogether to share a variety of creative ideas.

Experts games from the LEGO Foundation will also share ways to encourage learning in all types of games that will help children develop useful life skills such as critical thinking, creativity and problem solving outside of school.

This is an extremely difficult time, but together we can support each other, be inspired, stay safe and learn the game,” — said in a statement.

LeMonade previously wrote that a charitable Foundation Rihanna made a donation to combat coronavirus.