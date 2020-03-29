Covid-19: the tutorial is for transforming a snorkel mask Decathlon in respirator !

Share on Facebook

The snorkel mask Decathlon makes up for the lack of protections in the hospitals. A tutorial explains its use against the Covid-19

Given the shortage of protection in the hospital environment, the diving mask Decathlon are therefore proven to be a good tool against the Covid-19. A tutorial explanatory is even released ! MCE TV explains to you all !

In Europe, the lack of masks FFP2 is no longer a secret. A big problem for the hospital. And for good reason ! The sector is worth it then to protect patients infected by the Covid-19.

As strange as it may seem, it would seem that the mask of the Decathlon could be the solution to this problem.

Well, yes ! The “Easybreath” would therefore be to protect the Covid-19. The latter has the particularity of covering the whole face.

And more ! His system of breathing is excellent. It is even used by the greatest swimmers. And this, up to 180 degrees under water. It is, therefore, a very good respirator for the hospital.

This idea comes from Italy. And more specifically, Renato Favero. This former physician-in-chief has therefore contacted the company Isinnova.

A French product that is effective against the Covid-19

The goal ? Use of diving masks to make breathing masks in the emergency.

What the company replied : “We have analysed the proposal of the doctor. And we have concluded, therefore, that the mask Easybreath was the one who was the most amenable to our requirements“

Good news ! Decathlon has, therefore, agreed to give up its plans 3D. But also all the technical information related to this project.

“Every time that we can help hospitals, we are putting all our resources in place. And we also share our knowledge. “announced the French firm.

A video has already been published on the web. It explains how to use the mask in respiratory equipment. And this, in the form of a tutorial very simple.