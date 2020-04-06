Covid-19 threat for young people and those who lead a healthy lifestyle – who

Among young and healthy people start to become more frequent cases of severe Covid-19.

“Now we see a greater incidence among people of young age and pay attention to the fact that the symptoms and course of the disease they have is quite heavy”, — said the press-Secretary of the who, Margaret Harris.

According to her, the coronavirus is not mutated, but its spread was so massive that all the people are now vulnerable.

According to who, among those infected with coronavirus have athletes and people who adhere to a healthy lifestyle.

Source: Corona 24