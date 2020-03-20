Covid-19: Vinted closes its doors for a time because of the virus !

Share on Facebook

The online marketplace Vinted closes his application for an indefinite period because of the epidemic of the Coronavirus !

Because of the epidemic of the Coronavirus, the online marketplace Vinted wants to comply with the rules of containment total in France, Spain and Italy. The application farm. MCE explains to you all.

It will have to be patient if you hope to fill your bank account ! The app Vinted closes its doors ! And because the sars coronavirus. Them non more can no longer exercise !

Yes, the 8 billion users will have to wait a little before you find the rare pearl. Or, on the contrary, before to earn a little money through their sales.

However, the containment is the ideal time to take care of her closets ! In fact, time does not lack for empty. And then, there’s nothing else better to do. Not true ?

Also, spring is fast approaching ! Then, it is a great time to start to do the sorting. Especially in your clothes ! In short, to enjoy to be cooped up at home to do it !

But the application does not think the same way ! In fact, Vinted needs to hinging its activities because of the outbreak of the Covid-19. She wants to abide by the rules of total containment.

Vinted closes its doors

“We have therefore decided to temporarily suspend all orders (purchase and delivery included) as well as the existing orders in France, Spain, and Luxembourg until further notice. “

On the site Vinted, the explanations continue. ” We strive to find solutions to be able to re-enable the controls as quickly as possible, and safe. “

“Some transport providers have still a few points open relay, but due to the restrictions of the displacement current, we have decided to suspend them. “

In short, it is finished to Vinted ! The reason for this ? ” Your safety is our absolute priority during this period “. Go, a little patience, the famed shopping.