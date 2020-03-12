COVID19 retreats: in Wuhan has closed all temporary hospital for cases of coronavirus (photo)

In the Chinese city of Wuhan, where in mid-December was the first recorded outbreak of coronavirus, has closed all 16 of the provisional hospitals, intended for infected COVID19.

This is reported by the Chinese Agency Xinhua.

It is reported that the last hospital was closed in the evening on March 10 after they have written the remaining 49 patients.

At the same time to leave the Hubei province is impossible. In addition, all residents of the province in a special mobile app will assign a special QR-codes from green to red. Red indicates the presence of infection or suspicion of it’s citizens with a code red will remain in quarantine.

In Hubei province, according to the Johns Hopkins University, 67 were infected more than 700 people, including recovered almost 50 thousand in China by 11 March, the number of cases exceeded 80 700 people.

Despite the decline in disease coronavirus in China, the rest of the world observed a significant growth of diseases. In particular, the world health organization (who) March 11, declared a pandemic coronavirus in the world. Also the head of the who reported that only 81 of the 193 countries has not been a single case COVID19.

Restrictions will apply from 12 March to 3 April. In particular, prohibited public meetings of more than 200 people will be closed educational institutions, and also closed the hospital in some countries.

