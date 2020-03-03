Created a cryptocurrency dedicated to the coronavirus

By Maria Batterburyon

Создали криптовалюту, посвященную коронавирусу

Number of tokens CoronaCoin will decrease in proportion to the number of people infected with coronavirus people, ie the currency will go up.

About it writes Reuters.

Cryptocurrency released on the Ethereum blockchain in emissions, equal to the number of people on the planet. Tokens will be burnt every 48 hours. Their number will be equal to the number of new victims of the virus.

The token is traded on two venues: the Saturn Network and ForkDelta and is not characterized by a large number of investors.

Maria Batterbury

