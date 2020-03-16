Created a special Range Rover on an individual project Anthony Joshua

Land Rover made a special long-wheelbase version of the Range Rover for the British professional boxer, the Olympic champion games in London 2012, Anthony Joshua. From the usual Range Rover custom SUV features exterior décor and special furnishings.

The basis of the special version took the top-end petrol 565-horsepower Range Rover SVAutobiography Long black. Visual differences from other SUVs in the same configuration down to the red brake calipers, special gray-graphite design door handles, grille, and slots in the front wings.

If you open the door for the Central rack you can see the engraved family crest of Joshua, which frames the enumeration of the championship belts of the athlete at the professional level. Currently holds the heavyweight title of the champion under versions IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO heavy weight.

On the center tunnel under the washer of the transmission of the label is AJBXNG; on the headrests and red and black leather seats with quilted panels embroidered with a signature of Joshua, and the inner door handle is stylized under the Boxing gloves.

Joshua emphasized that spends a lot of time on the road between the training base and home, and travels a lot on sponsorship arrangements and family Affairs, so the athlete the comfort of movement. The front bucket seats offer 24-band adjustments, and the rear separate orthopedic seats are equipped with massage, heating and Ottoman, reports BAGNET.