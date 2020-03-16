Creativity without borders: Violet will give an acoustic concert online

The Group “Violet”. Photo: press service

Pop-rock band Violet was the first among Ukrainian artists responded to the quarantine. They decided not to leave fans without music and support them online.

So on March 18 at 21.45 group will arrange a cosy evening in the format of the jam session, where they will play their best songs and some completely new compositions.

Quarantine coronavirus forced to stand still concert life in Ukraine and the world. Teams carry their tours. It has been moved and our Kiev speech in support of the British band Nothing But Thieves. While we have been watching what is happening and will continue, it is important not to isolate ourselves from the world and people culturally. So we decided to quickly mobilize TV to make a present of our Violet-family and lovers of Ukrainian music – play acoustic online concert. The performance not only musical meaning and form, but also as an act of consolidation and support each other. No need to panic, with relatives and loved music, “ explains frontman Sergei Martyniuk.

We will remind that on March 21, Violet had to be in the sport from the British rockers Nothing But Thieves. However, because of the pandemic, the concert was moved.

To join the online concert by visiting our YouTube channel Violet at this link.