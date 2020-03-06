Creator of Chernobyl will take the series on the game The Last of Us for HBO

HBO will release the series on video game The Last of Us (One of us).

As reported on the website of the TV channel on Twitter, on the adaptation of work the Creator of another HBO series “Chernobyl” Craig Mazin and the author of the game Neil Druckmann.

The series tells about the events of the first part. Perhaps the authors will be removed, and additional content based on the new part of the game – The Last of Us Part II, which will be released on may 29.

Look for the light. @clmazin and @Neil_Druckmann to develop the series adaptation of #TheLastOfUs, coming soon to HBO: https://t.co/z9c2h86EYw pic.twitter.com/AkT6fET4Im — HBO (@HBO) March 5, 2020

The plot of the game the world is the Apocalypse due to the mutated Cordyceps fungus. A man named Joel is hired to smuggle 14 year old Ellie out of the quarantine zone. The teenager immune to infection, so it can be the key to saving humanity. The heroes need to overcome a dangerous path, full of people infected and hostile survivors.

About the release date of the new series are not reported.

