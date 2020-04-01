Crimea to the Russian Federation is not just a suitcase without a handle. It’s almost an unsolvable problem, turning Russia into a pariah state. It will remain until Putin is alive. And even after the change of power in Russia is easy to solve this question not be: “tops cannot, bottoms do not want”, said the famous American and Russian financial and political analyst Slava Rabinovich.

— Crimea is Russia’s problem, — told the “FACTS” Slava Rabinovich. — It will need to be addressed. And not even in the interests of Ukraine and protecting its territorial integrity. The Russian Federation should solve a problem of its own territorial integrity, because one does not recognize international borders of Russia. And to achieve recognition of the international borders of Russia is possible only through the solution of the problem of the Crimea. This solution should be acceptable for the Russian side. We must not forget that the power of the President Navalny conditional or conditional Prime Minister Rabinowitz may not last two weeks if decisions will be made that will cause violent protests in the Russian society.

But still one way to regain the Crimea even before the collapse of Putin’s regime in Ukraine is. About this and also about whether Ukraine to supply Crimea and whether it is possible to turn Russia into North Korea, read the final part of a great interview Glory Rabinovich “FACTS”.

Read also: “Putin and his hand speeds up the revolution in Russia, — the Glory Rabinovich”

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter