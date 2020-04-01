“Crimea”: Zemfira first time in many years released a new song (video)

Famous Russian singer Zemfira, who presented the song “Joseph” on poems of Joseph Brodsky in 2018, has pleased fans with a new track. After a long pause in seven years, she released her own song “Crimea”.

“If you’re going to live with me, I’ll try to quit drinking. Definitely quit Smoking because you hate coughing like patients, and we would have to go to the Crimea”, — sings Zemfira.

The work of the singer appeared on YouTube. In the creation of the song was attended by the guitarist Peter Cherniavsky, drummer Alexander Zinger, sound Ilya Lukashev mastered were produced by the British producer and musician George Shilling.

Recall, a friend of the Director Zemfira and actress Renata Litvinova in an interview with Ksenia Sobchak has told that they together shared creative space, where Zemfira working on songs, and Litvinova deals for his films.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter