Cristiano Ronaldo: adorable moment of complicity with her children !

The family, for Cristiano Ronaldo, there is nothing more important. On Instagram, the football player was displayed alongside his children.

In the life of Cristiano Ronaldo, there was the football, but also the family ! Thus, the striker of Juventus of Turin, did not hesitate to appear with his children. MCE TV tells you more !

In the sport as on social networks, Cristiano Ronaldo is a true legend. It is simple, the football player succeeds in everything he undertakes. On the ground, we do this more. However, CR7 recently broke another record. And yes, he became the personality most followed Instagram ! It is what it is. Thus, the striker of Juventus Turin has reached the 200 million subscribers ! The great class !

On his favorite social network, Cristiano Ronaldo did not hesitate to share his daily life with his fans. Besides, they love it. Prowess on the field, sports, or family moments, anything goes ! The football player does not hide anything to the public. Thus, it has recently unveiled an adorable moment of complicity with her children.

Cristiano Ronaldo sharing the bath with his children

On the picture, we can see the father of a family, surrounded by her 4 children in the bath ! ” Happy time with my babies “. Cristiano Jr, Eva, Mateo and little Alana, they are all there. Thus, the small tribe seems to be on a little cloud. It must be said that Cristiano Ronaldo is a true daddy’s hen.

Cristiano Ronaldo is not the only one to have published this beautiful shot. On his new account Instagram, the first child of the star of the football has also held in the display. You can find the little prodigy under the pseudonym ” minicristianoronaldo2010” . Indeed, in his first post, he wishes you the welcome in 4 different languages ! ” Hi, everybody. This is my new account Instagram. I hope you’ll like it. Take care of you ! “.