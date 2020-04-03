Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first player to earn $1 billion

The forward of Italian “Juventus” and the national team of Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo will become the third active sportsman in the world and the first player in history, who earned $1 billion in his career.

Thanks to his brand CR7 Ronaldo earned in 2019, $100 million.

It is expected that the total income of the player’s career at the end of the season-2019/20 will exceed $1 billion At the same time, reducing the salary of the player in the Turin club because of the pandemic of the coronavirus will not significantly affect the financial condition Cristiano.

Previously the mark of $1 billion has travelled only three athletes: golfer tiger woods, boxer Floyd Mayweather and former basketball player Michael Jordan.

In addition to Ronaldo at $1 billion, in 2020 will reach also the Swiss Roger Federer. He will become the first tennis player that overcomes this threshold.

Source: Football Italia