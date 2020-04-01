Cristiano Ronaldo does not want to go to PSG, regardless of his salary !

Share on Facebook

In the columns of Marca, Cristiano Ronaldo has indicated that he would not be interested in a transfer to PSG, regardless of the salary

Since we are on the 1st of April, the supporters of the PSG who dream to see Cristiano Ronaldo play in the colours of the club can still have hope. Indeed, perhaps it is a simple joke but the player wouldn’t be interested in a future transfer to the capital.

According to our colleagues from Foot365, the star of Juventus Turin is costly for the Italian club, given the situation that we live with the Covid-19. That is why, it could be that the Old Lady separates from her talismanic next summer.

By learning this information, how not to think about the PSG that could put the hand on the five-Ball Gold. All the more that it’s been several years that the name Cristiano Ronaldo is mentioned in every mercato.

This year would be so good for the last champions of France. Remains to be seen if the principal concerned is in agreement to this.

Eh , it is precisely this point that that blocks. Indeed, according to Marca, Cristiano Ronaldo does not want to go to Paris, regardless of the salary.

Cristiano Ronaldo does not want to go to PSG

In reality, this is not the history of the club, or his bad luck in the Champions League, which slows down the Portuguese. No, if the player of Juventus does not want to play under the colors of paris, it is because he has another idea in mind, much more understandable.

Namely, to return to the club that has seen it explode and win their first titles: Manchester United. In fact, it is the home of the Red Devils as Cristiano Ronaldo, is really revealed to the public.

This is why, if he were to leave Juve this summer, so this would be to return ” home “ as the star would pass on. Remains to be seen whether the club mancunien has enough money to repatriate him.

But also, if it is not a fish of April. Especially as Ronaldo was to know that he does not want to leave Turin.