Cristiano Ronaldo gave their hotels under the hospitals to combat coronavirus (photo)

Footballer “Juventus” Cristiano Ronaldo, 65-year-old mother who recently suffered a stroke, to help his native Portugal in the fight against the pandemic coronavirus, according to the newspaper Marca.

According to the source, forward hotels in Lisbon and on Madeira island remake in a free hospital. While Ronaldo will have to pay the salaries of doctors and employees, who will work in these hospitals.

Hotel Cristiano Ronaldo in Madeira

Recall that after the news about the illness of Juventus defender Daniele Swearing Ronaldo decided to stay on their island and not to return to Italy, where it continues to spread the virus. According to media reports, the striker, who went home to visit his mother and on the occasion of the birthday of the sisters, closed for quarantine in the house in Madeira.

By the way, Cristiano Ronaldo released a statement regarding the situation with coronavirus.

“The world is going through a very difficult period that requires all of us the ultimate care and attention. I appeal to you today not as a player but as a son, father and man, concerned about the spread of the disease around the world.

It is important that we all follow the advice of the world health organization and the governing bodies on how to cope with the situation.

The protection of human life should be above any other interests. My thoughts are with those who lost loved ones, and I agree with those who are fighting with the virus, as my teammate Daniele Abuse. I Express my support to those amazing professionals who risk their lives to save others”, — said in a statement Cristiano Ronaldo on Twitter.

Photo Instagram

