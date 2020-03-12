Cristiano Ronaldo in quarantine for suspicion of coronavirus !

Share on Facebook

Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has been quarantined for suspicion of coronavirus ! It tells you more.

The footballer Cristiano Ronaldo had asked for a special permission to visit his mother. In fact, the last one had been the victim of a STROKE. However, the player of the Juventus no longer has the right to return to Italy.

In fact, the club has released a statement urgently on his site. That has also been shared on the social networks. Juventus of Turin has announced that one of its players had the coronavirus.

But who was it ? He is the defender Daniele Rugani. The club of Cristiano Ronaldo is obliged to apply the procedures of isolation required. But it must also isolate those who have been in contact with him.

Cristiano Ronaldo in Madeira

Since this announcement, Daniele Rugani wants the same reassuring. “” No doubt you have read the information. It is for this reason that I would like to reassure all those who worry for me : I’m good. “writes the team-mate of Cristiano Ronaldo on Twitter. It is reassuring ! Before continuing : “I invite everyone to respect the rules because this virus does not discriminate. Let’s do that for us, for those who are dear to us and to those around us. “It is agreed !

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, was with Daniele Rugani on the 8th of march. In fact, the Juventus against Inter Milan. A match that they have won with a score of 2-0. Bravo ! After the match Daniel Rugani has shared a photo of the team. As if to celebrate their victory. Besides, CR7 is on the photo ! Oh oh…

In any case, for the moment, Cristiano is in Madeira. In fact, he went to visit his sick mother. Juventus had also to give permission. And miss a few workouts. This is not very serious ! However, since this announcement, Cristiano Ronaldo is in quarantine. For the moment we do not know more. We’ll let you know. Case to follow.