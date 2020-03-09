Cristiano Ronaldo pretends to greet fans imagined !

Share on Facebook

The star of Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo, just making the Canvas laughing and waving to fans imagined after a match behind closed doors

The coronavirus continues to cause concern in the field of sport. Indeed, following its spread more rapidly, some countries have decided to ban gatherings of over 1,000 people. That is why, some football matches will be played behind closed doors. This therefore giving an idea to Cristiano Ronaldo who praised fans ‘ imaginations.

Indeed, shock was a few hours ago in Serie A. Juventus Turin received the Inter Milan for a decisive match for first place. Many fans, therefore, had to be present at the stage in normal time. But, due to issues related to the Covid-19, the country decided to play this match behind closed doors.

It is, therefore, without fans that Cristiano Ronaldo and his team faced a direct competitor for the first place. In spite of everything, the five-times Ballon d’or had a few supporters imagined at her side.

Indeed, on his arrival at the stadium, Cristiano Ronaldo mimed the checks with the fans in his exit of the bus. Yet, there was indeed no tifosi adores behind the barriers. A sequence very funny that we invite you to see further down in this article.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his supporters imagined

It is better to take things with a sense of humor this time of crisis. Something that does very well Cristiano Ronaldo. The star of the Juve doing so, mine to greet fans on his arrival at the stadium. But the player didn’t stop there. In fact, once on the ground, he continued his rant by going in front of the stands.

History to greet the tifosis present at the stadium. But once again, these are empty seats that stood in front of Cristiano Ronaldo. This does not prevent the player to applaud the fans, imaginary.

pic.twitter.com/HjEiOw0EeJ — Instant Football ⚽️ (@InstantFout) March 8, 2020

Although the sequence is still very funny, we hope that this will all come to an end. All the more as new info comes to fall. PSG will have to play against Dortmund behind closed doors, too, to try to qualify to the next round. This promises to be very difficult without supporters…