Cristiano Ronaldo showed his kids how to disinfect the hands (video)

Криштиану Роналду показал своим детишкам, как дезинфицировать руки (видео)

The football player of Juventus and the national team of Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo, do not forget during the quarantine on the island of Madeira to regularly visit a home gym, showed their children how to disinfect the hands. The Portuguese participated in the challenge Stay home (“Stay home”), launched the pandemic coronavirus, and posted a video in Instagram.

Recall that the fiancée of footballer Georgina Rodriguez in November of 2017 gave birth to a girl named Alana Martin. All in all, Ronaldo has four children — three seniors from surrogate mothers (nine-year-old son Cristiano Jr. and born in June 2017 Gemini Eva MATEO).

