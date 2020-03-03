Cristiano Ronaldo the most harm: his mother was the victim of a STROKE !

Share on Facebook

Cristiano Ronaldo is worried : her mother was the victim of a STROKE. MCE TV tells you more.

The striker of Juventus is concerned for her mother. In fact, it has been the victim of a STROKE on Tuesday 3 march. The 65 year-old female was then transported to the hospital in Portugal.

A march that begins very badly for Cristiano Ronaldo. His mother Dolores Aveiro, has been the victim of a STROKE. According to the site Record, the mother of the footballer is not all the same not in great danger.

More fear than harm for Cristiano Ronaldo ! This is very close to his mother. We then understand his concern. Even if it seems to be pulled, it must still undergo a few tests.

Cristiano Ronaldo worried

Small fright for the family of CR7. But this is not the first time that the mother of Cristiano Ronaldo fights for his health. In fact, at the beginning of last year it was announced to be the new cancer of the breast. She had bravely managed to defeat the disease for the first time, there are 10. At the time, the footballer had made a donation of 100 000 euros to the institution that had saved his mother.

One of his friends explained to the Daily Mail that ” Cristiano will be eternally grateful to the doctors and nurses who saved the life of his mother. “Before adding : He wanted to show them how much he appreciated what they had done to him. He knows how much cancer can be devastating for the patient and his family, and he wanted to do something to mitigate some of these sufferings. “

Today Cristiano Ronaldo is always in Turin. He needs to play the semi-finals of the Italian Cup with his team Juventus. His teammates and him are hosting AC Milan on Wednesday 4 march.