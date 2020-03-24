Croatia prohibits travel between cities

With the aim of preventing the spread of coronavirus Croatia introduced a ban on travel between cities even on your own car and a ban to leave the house unless absolutely necessary. It is reported by HRT.News.

“The number of infected people increases, and we expect further growth, so it is a necessary measure,” – said the Minister of internal Affairs of Croatia Davor Bozinovic.

The decision takes effect immediately, but the citizens, who left their homes in the earthquake will provide an opportunity to return home during the day.

It is also noted that the ban does not apply to transportation, which provide vital supplies, and for transportation of doctors and employees of critical infrastructure, as well as journalists, citizens requiring emergency medical care, citizens travelling in connection with urgent family circumstances, and traveling to work – in case of emergency and inability to work from home.

“The health of our citizens and prevent the spread of the disease is the No. 1 goal, compromise is impossible”, – said Vojinovic.