Croatian I League: Slaven Belupo vs NK Varaždin, live stream, preview, prediction

Slaven vs Varaždin : forecast for the match of the championship of Croatia (February 28, 2020)

In none of the last seven matches has Slaven lost to Varazdin, but will the tradition continue on February 28? The answer is in our forecast. How will the teams play?

Slaven Belupo

“Slav” is not a major success this season, but at the same time the team of Tomislav Stipich is not yet a contender for the relegation. After 23 rounds, the “pharmacists” took seventh place in the table with 22 points in the asset, six points ahead of the relegation zone. In the last round, Slaven tied 1-1 with Istra, without losing in the second match in a row.

NK Varaždin

Varazdin is failing the season and is approaching the start of the 24th round as the main outsider of the championship. The gap from the zone of transitional matches is only one point, so the team of Rade Herzig will surely give the fight to Istra . In the last round, Varazdin lost 0–2 to Lokomotiv without a chance, having already suffered the 14th defeat of the season.

Statistics

In none of the last seven matches has Slaven lost to Varazdin – three wins and four draws

In the last four home games, Slaven won three victories

In the last seven away matches, “Varazdin” suffered six defeats

Forecast

“Slav” is gradually getting out of the crisis – “pharmacists” beat “Hajduk”, in the last round they took one point in the match against “Istra”. Today, the owners will most likely bet only on victory – “ Varaždin” is seriously inferior to them in the class, “bumblebees” miss a lot and are generally at their peak during the whole season, so they have practically no chance of success.

We believe that guests have nothing to rely on. The forecast is the victory of Slaven . Winline BC offers such an outcome with a coefficient of 1.80