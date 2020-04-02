Crocodiles, jaguars, turtles: the deserted resorts of Mexico overrun by wild animals (video)

In “world without people” that exists in the context of global quarantine, enters nature. At the same time because of the pandemic coronavirus streets of the Mexican resorts of Cancun and the Riviera Maya wild animals are roaming. Since publication of the Daily Mail reports that in one of the clips that appeared in the social network Facebook, on the background of the balcony of a house, quietly floating a large crocodile.

On another video on a night street prowling Jaguar. There are also reports that the Jaguar was seen on the territory of the hotel complex, the Grand Sirenis Riviera Maya Resort & Spa in Tulum.

In Acapulco in the urban waters of the photographed whale.

Con ausencia de turistas, avistan a ballena en la Bahía de Acapulco #Covid_19mx #Mexico #Oaxaca pic.twitter.com/exFIwHLubd — SolJaguar_ (@SolJaguar_) April 2, 2020



And one of the sea turtles, which is not to bother tourists, laid 112 eggs directly on the beach of a five star hotel Grand Oasis in Cancun.

