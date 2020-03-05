Crossed Porsche and Tesla in the United States has created an “impossible” electric

In the US tuning house has turned the classic Porsche 911 electric car motor Tesla and invited to participate in the lottery.

About it reports Electrek. The winner of the electric car will also receive $20 thousand, the newspaper notes.

Electric Porsche with a Tesla engine

In the Studio told that the car was built on the basis of the original coupe Porsche 911 1968. The electric car has got an automatic transmission and RWD powertrain from Tesla Model S P85 (500 HP). Batteries allow you to travel on the coupe is about 190 km without recharging.

However, apparently rare Porsche has completely maintained its appearance. In the Studio made a special emphasis on the amazing color of the car is Irish green.

Electric Porsche with a Tesla engine

Also, the report says that restomod equipped with a charging port of the second level and a small solar panel, as well as disc brakes, led optics, sound system with Alpine speakers and subwoofer.

Was also upgraded the cabin and under the dash, there was even a small display.

Electric Porsche with a Tesla engine

Regarding the raffle it is reported that he is held in conjunction with the Peterson automotive Museum. To win, you need to purchase a coupon donation, which costs from $10 to $100. The size of the fee increase chances of winning.

Informed Free Press wrote that electric cars Porsche Taycan in Ukraine were sold out long before the official presentation, which is scheduled for March 20.

Author

Alex Schuhart