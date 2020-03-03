Crotone vs Pisa: live streaming free for the Serie B

Crotone vs Pisa: prediction for the Serie B match (March 3, 2020)

“Crotone” won the last two matches, but whether the “sharks” will submit to the third victory in a row on March 3 in the match against “Pisa” – you will find the answer in our forecast. Who will be stronger?

Crotone

Crotone is clearly betting on a promotion in the class – the team of Giovanni Stroppa is currently in third place in the table. From the second line, allowing you to be in Serie A directly, the “sharks” are three points behind, you can play them today. Having beaten “Intell” in the last round 2: 1, “Crotone” got the second victory in a row, and in general this is already the 13th success of “sharks” in the championship.

Pisa

“Pisa” does not set ambitious goals for itself this season – the team of Luca D’Angelo seeks to keep a residence permit in Serie B. So far, the “towers” ​​successfully cope with their task – after 26 rounds they occupy 12th place in the table, ahead of 16 “Ascoli” on two points. In the last round, Pisa, contrary to all forecasts, defeated Perugia 1-0, interrupting a series of three matches without victories.

Statistics

Crotone won their last two matches

In the last five home games, Crotone won four victories.

Only in one of the last four matches did Pisa win

Forecast

“Crotone” is fighting for a direct ticket to Serie A, so today it will obviously strive only to win – in their field, “sharks” have killer statistics and are not easy favorites. “Pisa” holds home matches with varying success, but on a visit to the “tower” they regularly encounter difficulties, with such a strong opponent as “Crotone”, they are hardly worth counting on success.

We believe that guests have no chance. The forecast is the victory of Crotone . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.63