Cruise liner, where he died of coronavirus are already four passengers, docked in Florida…

Suffering cruise ship Zaandam, which on March 14 refused to accept the ports of 14 countries, finally docked at the port of Fort Lauderdale in the American state of Florida. Although the state Governor Ron DeSantis previously objected to this, fearing the spread of the infection, in the end, the US government (which is now already over 6000 people have died from the coronavirus infection) still allowed the ship to approach. This was reported by CNN.

Four passengers died from the coronavirus on Board. Local authorities and the operator Holland America agreed 1211 healthy passengers will be able to get off the ship (they will be delivered to the airport where they will fly home). Some of the passengers of the ship will remain there in quarantine, and 13 who are in critical condition are taken to hospital. Patients brought aboard the Zaandam on a stretcher, the doctors dressed in protective suits.

Holland America thanked the us government for support.

On Board are citizens of the United States, Canada, Australia, UK and other countries. Zaandam went to the two week voyage from Buenos Aires on 7 March. His final destination was to be the country of Chile.

