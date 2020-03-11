“Cruise through the jungle”: a final trailer of the film with Emily blunt and Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson, Emily blunt and will Collet Jaume Serra. Photo: instagram.com/disneysjunglecruise

In the Network appeared dubbed the final trailer of the adventure film “the jungle Cruise” with Dwayne Johnson and Emily blunt in the lead roles.

Inspired by the famous theme parks Disneyland, picture of Disney – filled adventure expedition through the jungle of the Amazon. “The rock” Johnson played the charismatic captain of the boat, and Emily blunt – the brave Explorer of the wild.

Interestingly, during an interview in 2017 Johnson suggested that the painting was removed Patty Jenkins – the idea came to his mind after a private preview of her “Wonder woman” at Warner Bros. However, the Director’s chair occupied will Collet Jaume Serra.

The film leaves in hire on July 23.

LeMonade offers to watch the final trailer of the picture.

LeMonade previously wrote that вMarvel released the final trailer for “Black widow”.