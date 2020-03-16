Cult horror Scream will restart

To do a restart of the franchise is the writer of the previous parts of the tape. Will it be continued, is still unknown.



Cult horror film Scream will restart.

Nine years after the premiere of the last tape of the franchise, Scream 4 will begin shooting a new film. It is known that the Directors of the new Creek will be Met Bettinelli and Tyler Gillette, who directed the Comedy horror movie here I come.

In addition, the writer of the previous installments of horror Kevin Williamson will act as Executive producer alongside Chad Villella.

While the details of the picture are not disclosed. It is unknown whether it will become the continuation of existing parts or a complete restart.

Shooting was to start in may this year. Perhaps they will be postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Premiere of the first film the Scream was held in 1996, and the last came in 2011.