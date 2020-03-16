Curico Unido vs Union La Calera live streaming free for the Chilean Primera División

Curico Unido vs Union La Calera. Forecast (cf. 2.07) for the match of the championship of Chile (March 17, 2020)

We offer our forecast for the match of the Chilean championship, in which on March 17, “Curiko Unido” will play against “Union La Calera”. What to expect from a match of neighbors in the standings? – the answer is in this material.

Curico Unido

After 13th place last season, in the new “ Curiko Unido ” he started very briskly and after seven rounds he took third place. The “smoke” asset has five victories and a draw, and in the last game on the road, it broke the world with Antofagasta (0-0), which few could give a forecast for .

The main goal scorer of Torteros is Vera (three goals).

Union La Calera

” Unión La Calera ” became the fourth team at the end of last season, and after seven rounds of the new championship swung at Copa Libertadores, having produced, as well as today’s opponent, 16 points. The Rochos asset has nine goals scored, of which Saes and Stefanelli have two goals each.

In the last round, “ Cementeros” defeated “Coquimimbo” (2: 0) in their field.

Statistics

Kuriko did not lose five matches in a row

Union lost 5 of their last 10 away matches

In the last eight personal meetings, no more than two goals were scored

The last personal meeting ended with the victory of the Union La Calera (2: 0)

Forecast

Bookmakers do not see the favorite in this game and it is hard to disagree with them. Today we will see a duel of equal teams, but we assume that rivals will interrupt a series of grass-roots meetings and will please fans with goals scored, for which we propose to play a bet.

Our forecast is the total is greater than (2.5) and we bet on it through BC Marathon with a coefficient of 2.07