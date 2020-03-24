“Cut off half of the body”: the soloist of group “Hands up!” told about the terrible disease

Popular Russian singer, producer and soloist of group “Hands up!” Sergey Zhukov has told about his illness, which has already undergone several operations.

42-year-old actor accidentally hit backstage during performances, belly arose the bruise that he was not paying attention, writes KP.ru.

“I did nothing, were, as before, although he suffered stronger and stronger. In the end, there is formed a hernia”, — said Zhukov.

According to him, the hernia began to grow very rapidly. “Scratch it hit me, and scary. Obscure history with the disease, when the usual injury case has grown into something I cut off half of the body. I spent three months in hospital, had three surgeries and did not understand, would recover if I do will there be on the scene”, — complained the artist.

The doctors could not help. “I said, “Whom to give money? Take me somewhere- in Germany, in Israel.” And the doctors said, “We don’t know what you have, where you going?”, — says the singer.

It is interesting that, according to the artist, saved his experimental apparatus, which is familiar to brought from abroad. “I went all in the batteries for two months, wore in the hands of this thing. All in the wires. And only she saved me”, — said Zhukov. What this instrument is, who designed it did not elaborate.

