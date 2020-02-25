Cyril Hanouna (TPMP) in response to Michaël Youn: these remarks that he regrets !

By Maria Batterburyon in Art

Cyril Hanouna (TPMP) has invited viewers of C8 to reorient on the M6 to watch the new show of Michael Youn !

There are few, Michael Youn was a guest in TPMP ! Thus, Cyril Hanouna did not hesitate to promote his new tv show on M6 !

Michael Youn, Vincent Desagnat and Benjamin Morgaine make their return ! In effect, the issuance mythical Morning Live is back on the channel M6, but declined in the evening program ! For the occasion, the three stooges were guests in TPMP ! Thus, Cyril Hanouna did not hesitate to make the promotion of the program !

In fact, the taulier of C8 did not hesitate to say that the day of the broadcast of the program, Michael Youn, it will look at M6 and not C8 ! Only, lack of skin for Cyril Hanouna… The show falls on Thursday, 19 March, during the 5th number of the Great Rassrah !

Cyril Hanouna will be competition

“I swear, it really is the thing that I look forward to on tv this year “, had declared Cyril Hanouna, before you commit personally to look at the issue of his friend Michael Youn. ” We will push it to death ! In the evening, where there will be Michael on the M6, I say to you, and I say immediately to the direction of C8, I will call for all the viewers of C8 to go on the M6 ! “

Statements that Cyril Hanouna is therefore likely already sorry ! “Myself, I’m going to plug in on the M6 in the evening where there will be ! Had he explained ! The taulier of C8 had even advised the actor not to reveal the release date of his new program ! ” Don’t say it ! Same for the competition, it is not necessary that they know ” was launched Baba… Hope the fans of moderator will not listen to his advise to the letter… Otherwise, Cyril risk of having it in the ass !

