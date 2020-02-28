Czech First League: Ceske Budejovice vs Banik Ostrava, Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

We present our forecast version for the Czech Championship match, in which České Budějovice receives Banik from Ostrava on February 28. What to expect from a meeting of neighbors in the standings? – the answer is in this material.

C. Budejovice

” Ceske Budejovice ” well settled into the new for a tournament and claim of reaching the playoffs. After 22 rounds, the Blacks have 11 victories and three draws, and the distance to the third Yablons is three points.

In the last five matches, the hosts managed to win four victories, and in a recent round away they easily dealt with Zlin (3: 2).

Today they will not be able to enter the field of Paul and Kladrubski .

Banik

The fifth team of the past season holds its position after 22 rounds, where it gained 10 victories and five world ones. “ Banik ” has the third indicator in the reliability of defense – 24 goals conceded, and the “ Shakhtar ” suffered the last defeat in the championship on November 2 in a match with “Slavia” (0: 4).

In the last round, the “ little girls ” in their field parted ways with the “Apple” (1: 1).

In today’s game, Lyalkovich and Barosh will not be able to help their team .

Ceske Budejovice has not tied in its field since August 4

“Banik” away did not draw four matches in a row

Dynamo have won five home games in a row

The last full-time match ended with the victory of Banika (2: 1)

Forecast

Today, neighbors in the standings and contenders for the top five of the season will enter the field. The rivals have a clear shortage of the world, which in today’s game will suit both teams, which is also confirmed by quotes from ukmekers.

We assume that today we will not see the winner, for which we offer to play a bet.

Our forecast is a draw and we bet on it through BC Marathon with a coefficient of 3.35