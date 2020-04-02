Czech Minister fined for no mask

Interior Minister Jan hamáček was forced to pay a fine for taking off the mask during a video conference in a room where he is occupied.

About this he wrote on Twitter.

“Today, they tweeted a picture of a video conference, where I had no mask. I’m not going to make excuses, it was a mistake, the rules apply to everyone. I sent 10 million kroner (about $ 400 – ed.) on account of hospital Motol” wrote Hamachek.

The pictures, which distributed the Minister, there is no mask not only him. During the video conference without a mask was the Minister of labour Ian Malacova and her husband, Deputy foreign Minister aleš of Chmelar.

They must also pay a fine of 10 thousand CZK.