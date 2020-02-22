Czech Republic spoke about withdrawal from the EU

Czech Prime Minister Andrew Babish said that if the four countries will continue to insist on limiting the EU budget, he will “go home”.

About this he wrote on Twitter.

“I wonder how things will be by the European Council. If the group’s four richest countries, such as Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands and Austria, will continue to insist, we can immediately go home. They want the budget made at 75 billion euros less than proposed by the President of the European Council,” wrote Babish.

He added that these countries want to retain 14.4 billion euros of discounts or rebates that are paid to those countries whose contributions to the budget more than the amount which they receive from it in the form of subsidies, grants and the like.

According to Babish, Czech Republic, in any case can not agree to that.

In his budget proposal for the 2021-27 years, the European Commission President Charles Michel, with the aim to cover the “hole” formed with the exit of Britain from the European Union (between 10 and 12 billion a year), proposed a multi-year financial plan in the amount of 1,094 trillion euros (1,074% of EU GDP). However rich the country is ready to pay 1% of GDP.