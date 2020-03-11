Czech students will stay at home due to coronavirus

From Tuesday evening, the Czech government banned all sports, cultural, religious and artistic events with the participation of more than 100 people, in addition, suspension of the work of educational institutions.

On Tuesday morning announced the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrew Babish at a press conference after a meeting of the state security Council, reports the online edition Novinky.

“Given the epidemic in Europe, we decided to take extraordinary measures. From 18.00 on March 10, prohibited theatrical, musical, film, sports, religious and artistic events with the participation of more than 100 people,” said Babish.

“The personal presence of students in primary, secondary, vocational schools and universities banned,” he said.

According to Babish, the epidemic situation has not been very good.

“We’re not unique in this regard. Slovakia and Israel went the same way. It’s good to go this way in the beginning, and not after the fact, as in Italy,” – said the Minister of health Adam vojtěch.

In the Czech Republic already registered forty cases of coronavirus, two new cases of infection Vojtech said Tuesday morning.