“Daddy calling”: the stars of show business made “quarantine” appeal to the fans…

Ukrainian star fathers urged his compatriots to take care of his family during the quarantine.

Yevgeniy Koshevoy, Yuri Gorbunov, Oleksii Potapenko (Potap), MONATIK, Oleg Skrypka and Anatoliy Anatolich together with the Ministry of health recorded a video in which he asked other fathers to wash their hands and to explain to children how to protect against coronavirus. They also asked men to help their wives, to take care of parents, doing homework with children.

“Become an example for his family during the outbreak of coronavirus infection, observe sanitary-hygienic norms, take care of their loved ones and be responsible. Stay home and get well”, — the stars say.

We will remind that earlier known Ukrainka called on parents to be the example for children.

