Dadju abandon the troupe Enfoirés at the last minute !

For their series of concerts at the AccorHotel Arena of Paris, les Enfoirés were to accommodate Dadju. Unfortunately, the singer will be absent.

To the delight of the public, Dadju had announced his arrival in the troupe Enfoirés. However, the interpreter of Jealous is not presented. MCE TV tells you more !

Dadju, it is the idol of a whole generation. In a very short time, the singer established himself as one of the most talented artists of the moment. It must be said that it is very strong ! With his voice of an angel, the brother of Master Gims has very quickly captivated the audience.

The ad had made a lot of noise. Thus, Dadju was supposed to join the troupe Enfoirés ! The great class ! However, the public can no longer expect to see them singing alongside Slimane, or even Black M. You’ll understand that the singer has abandoned his post !

So it is Friday, march 6, 2020 that the channel TF1 will broadcast this new edition of the Enfoirés. Thus, the public will be able to relive the concert series of the famous troupe. It is then held from 15 to 20 January. Also, M Pokora had also announced his departure. The companion of Christina Milian had then decided to join his half, on the point of giving birth.

Dadju leaves the Enfoirés !

Dadju will thus not part of this edition 2020. Sad news for fans of the singer. So, the brother of Master Gims has not been presented to the public of the Enfoirés. For the moment, the star of Gni has not revealed the reason for the absence.

Djaju give the reason of this failure ? There are great opportunities. What is certain is that, while the world waits for an explanation. However, the public did not doubt that it has a very good reason.

Very soon, the singer will also tour. In view of the success of Poison, or antidote, his last album, future concerts promise to be very heavy. We hurry to be there !