Dadju absent Enfoirés: we know more about the controversy !

Share on Facebook

This year, a large size of French music will not be present during the performance of the Enfoirés 2020. It is Dadju !

While the show Enfoirés will soon be aired on the small screen, a great star of the music will not be present ! It is Dadju. MCE TV tells you more !

This year, the new edition of the Enfoirés will be broadcast on TF1 on march 6, next. The troupe has already started the tour in January 2020. One thing is for sure, she has ignited the stage of the AccorHotels Arena in Paris ! And this year, the list is full !

And for good reason ! 46 artists are present for this show of exception. Among the new artists, there will, therefore, Vitaa, Maëlle and Black Mr. But also Boulevard des Airs, Alice Pol and Inès Reg. And more ! Two great athletes that will also make their entry. He is the great Tony Parker and the talented Amandine Henry.

But one absence in particular has been talking ! And yes ! This year, Dadju will not be present during the broadcast of the Enfoirés. And for good reason ! According to our colleagues from Télé Loisirs, the rapper would then “planted” the troop at the last moment. This information was relayed by several media.

Dadju, at the centre of discussions

But the internet users do not believe it ! Such an attitude does not look like Dadju. And yet, one thing is for real, the singer was not present on stage in the month of January 2020. It is so logical ! The interpreter of “Jealous” will not be, therefore, not present on TF1 the Friday march, 6.

But while the French are wondering, the producer of the Enfoirés is seen in the obligation to react : ” Dadju has never planted the Enfoirés. It has been approached as other artists to participate. But, unfortunately, his schedule did not permit it. As often happens with other artists. “

The fans had just. According to them, it is not the type to cancel at the last minute. Producer Anne Marcassus then continues his speech : ” Dadju is one of the important artists. And, obviously, we would have liked that he would be able to participate. And we strongly hope that this can be done when his schedule allows. “