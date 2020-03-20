Dadju is going to change you the ideas with “Bobo the heart” !

By Maria Batterburyon in Art

To the delight of fans, Djadju is back ! On Twitter, the singer has announced the release of the music video for “Bobo the heart”.

While the whole world is confined, Dadju comes to the rescue ! Its all – new clip, Bobo in the heart, is finally available ! MCE TV says it all !

Since the beginning of the week, the country is on pause. In order to slow, or even eradicate, the pandemic of Covid-19, it is therefore necessary to stay at home.

Leave home is, therefore, prohibited and shall be punished by a fine of 135 euros. Thus, it is necessary to find something to keep busy !

For some, this sounds like a terrible new. The boredom is already feel.

But don’t worry ! Dadju is there to comfort us. On Twitter, the singer made a very nice surprise to its audience.

You will have understood, the clip of Bobo in the heart is finally available ! The clip is available. Thank you to all those who have participated. Hoping that it changes you a little bit ideas “.

For fans of Dadju, this announcement comes at peak !

Dadju balance Bobo in the heart !

The public Dadju did not hesitate to express his joy. Under the post, the messages of love multiply !

“The clip is a bomb ! Continue like that “, ” It is too beautiful clip, I love “, ” Everything is perfect. The lyrics, the video, everything ! “.

Thus, it is a real hit. Moreover, the number of views climbs at breakneck speed on YouTube ! Hat the artist.

“This song is great, like all the others “, ” I consider this to be his as a gift of his hand” .

In these difficult times, Dadju arrives as a true hero. His fans now have everything to spend a good time.

We’ll let you discover this killer !

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
