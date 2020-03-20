Dadju is going to change you the ideas with “Bobo the heart” !

Share on Facebook

To the delight of fans, Djadju is back ! On Twitter, the singer has announced the release of the music video for “Bobo the heart”.

While the whole world is confined, Dadju comes to the rescue ! Its all – new clip, Bobo in the heart, is finally available ! MCE TV says it all !

Since the beginning of the week, the country is on pause. In order to slow, or even eradicate, the pandemic of Covid-19, it is therefore necessary to stay at home.

Leave home is, therefore, prohibited and shall be punished by a fine of 135 euros. Thus, it is necessary to find something to keep busy !

For some, this sounds like a terrible new. The boredom is already feel.

But don’t worry ! Dadju is there to comfort us. On Twitter, the singer made a very nice surprise to its audience.

You will have understood, the clip of Bobo in the heart is finally available ! ” The clip is available. Thank you to all those who have participated. Hoping that it changes you a little bit ideas “.

For fans of Dadju, this announcement comes at peak !

Dadju balance Bobo in the heart !

The public Dadju did not hesitate to express his joy. Under the post, the messages of love multiply !

“The clip is a bomb ! Continue like that “, ” It is too beautiful clip, I love “, ” Everything is perfect. The lyrics, the video, everything ! “.

Thus, it is a real hit. Moreover, the number of views climbs at breakneck speed on YouTube ! Hat the artist.

“This song is great, like all the others “, ” I consider this to be his as a gift of his hand” .

In these difficult times, Dadju arrives as a true hero. His fans now have everything to spend a good time.

We’ll let you discover this killer !