Dadju is going to do a collaboration with american rapper Chris Brown !

Fans of Dadju kept on dreaming ! A collaboration between the brother of Maitre Gims and Chris Brown will soon see the light of day !

This is an announcement that has ignited the canvas ! A few hours ago, Chris Brown announced his future collaboration with Dadju. MCE TV says it all.

At this time, the collaborations between the artists poured in. A few days ago, the singer Rohff announced a very good news to its fans.

Through a Insta Live, the interpreter of All The shelter has entrusted exclusively that he was preparing a collaboration with not, but two people. You guessed it, he spoke of Dadju and Maitre Gims.

And this are not the only collaboration notable in the French rap. In fact, Maitre Gims, for its part, announced the return of the group Sexion Assault.

Become global stars in 2010, the group is preparing to return to the path of the studios to write the rest of the story. Separated for personal projects, the rappers parisians should give their news in the next weeks.

Dadju and Chris Brown, an unexpected collaboration

If there well another collaboration that fans have been waiting for so not, this is surely it ! A few hours ago, Chris Brown announced that he was going to record a song with the rapper.

It is through a story Instagram that the ex Rihanna has to share the good news. ” With Dadju, there is something explosive in the preparation,” he wrote.

A new unexpected. Never again, Chris Brown had collaborated with French artists, with the exception of David Guetta, with whom he has lent his voice for the sound I Can Only Imagine.

So, what can we expect ? This collaboration, therefore, could well be emulated. When we know the pen of Dadju, it’s a safe bet that the duo will be at the same height.