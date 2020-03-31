Dadju very happy and certified a platinum record for her single “My Life” !

Share on Facebook

This is a new feat for Dadju ! With more than 30 million, the equivalent of streaming combined, the title “My Life” is certified single platinum.

He must believe that nothing can stop Dajdu. With his song My Life, the singer adds a new single from platinum to his collection. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

In the space of a few years, Dadju has absolutely everything torn apart. It is simple, the singer goes on success on success.

Her angel voice, her words captivating, and her smile pest very quickly captivated the audience.

Now, everyone loves it ! Indeed, rare are the people not to know at least one of its sounds.

Bob Marley, Queen, or even Complicated, the list of classics is very long.

In fact, several of his titles have received the consecration ultimate, the certification of platinum.

To the delight of Dadju, the list was extended ! Less than 6 months after its release, the title My Life is already a single platinum.

Dadju adds My Life to his list of decks

Real phenomenon on stage, Dadju is also very popular on social networks.

On Instagram, the brother of Mitre Gims has, therefore, no less than 4 million subscribers. It is what it is !

It must be said that he is very active on the platform. As well, he shares everything with his fans.

Small traquas of everyday life, photo shoots, and even extracts of his songs, the internet surfers do not have time to get bored.

In this period of confinement, Dadju is all the more present. What delight his audience.

A few hours ago, the singer made a big announcement on the social network.

With more than 30 million, the equivalent of streaming combined, My Life is so certified single-platinum.

Faithful to the post, his subscribers were quick to react. Under the announcement, messages of support can be counted by hundreds !