Dadju will release his music video “Bobo the heart” tomorrow at 12pm !

As of tomorrow, the new video Dadju will be available on all platforms from noon on. Good news for the fans.

Good news for fans of Dadju. The French singer took advantage of the confinement period to swing his all new movie clip on the Canvas ! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

While the health crisis hits the country, many artists are seen in the obligation to carry forward their ongoing projects. Among the disappointments, Cardi B has, in effect, postponed the release of his single.

But this is not all, a few weeks ago, it was with tears in his eyes as Matt Pokora announced the cancellation of his tour. A hard kick to the young man who had given everything to surprise its fans.

Away to say goodbye to his career during the crisis, Dadju wished to maintain the dates of releases planned for his music. As well, the 2 last march, the singer had even embarked for the United arab Emirates.

Thus, he had delivered a showcase amazing and had even crossed the road of a model american. Yes… Dadju had the chance to share an evening with the old friend of Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods.

The new clip of Dadju promises to be epic !

And after spending a moment together, the two stars had shared their experience on social networks. And the worst part is that Jordyn had circulated a clue as to the title ” bobo on the heart. “

Tomorrow, from noon on, the video of the singer will thus be available. In fact, Dadju announced the big news on his Twitter account. To the delight of his fans.

And on the first images from the famous movie clip, internet users will be able to effectively recognize the ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner ! While a voice says : ” It is absolutely everywhere on the internet, it is THE news everyone is talking about. “

Indeed, the gossip of the clip seem to think that the model would have had an affair with the French singer Dadju ! Matter to follow therefore ! See you tomorrow at 12 o’clock.